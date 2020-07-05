Lubbock-Cooper Band Boosters thanking businesses for donations after theft from fireworks stand

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper Band Boosters are thanking a collection of local businesses who stepped up to help them after thieves burglarized their fireworks stand last week.
The firework stand at Slide Road and 146th Street was burglarized Saturday night, June 27, costing them thousands of dollars in lost fireworks, cash and supplies.
They extended special thanks to Essence Bottling Company, Texas Tech Federal Credit Union and H-E-B Supermarkets for donating money and supplies.
According to the Band Booster President Chris Caniglia, over the past several years between two firework stand locations, the nonprofit organization has been able to raise about $12,000 for a variety of initiatives like feeding the band, Senior honors and a band banquet.
This year, due to the loss, the organization believes it will only be able to cover the costs of operating the stands, even if it sells out of the remaining fireworks.
The organization said it filed a report with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and asks for any information about possible suspects to be made to authorities.
