Mild Temperatures and Rain Chances Continue Through Mid-Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will be slightly cooler as clouds and moisture impact conditions across the South Plains. Early morning showers and storms leaving outflow boundaries across the region will assist in offering another round of showers and thunderstorms during this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
Light to moderate rainfall can be expected where most showers develop. The potential for thunderstorms exists with primary concerns being strong, gusty, potentially damaging wind speeds along with small hail. Remember if you hear thunder or see lightning it's time to take precautions.
Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 60's to lower 70's. Rain chances will be less favorable for Monday afternoon while temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler than today.
Rain chances become slim to none beginning Wednesday as upper level high pressure begins to dominate our weather pattern. Drying out and heating up will be the trend for the second half of the week with much of the region reaching triple digit temperatures each afternoon. Models suggest that a stretch of at 5-7 days with triple digit high temperatures will begin on Thursday, so take advantage of the milder weather as this Holiday weekend concludes.
