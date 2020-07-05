Summer storms bringing small hail as they sweep through Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to track across the area Sunday night through Monday morning with a marginal risk for a few severe storms.
Storms could produce frequent lightning, small hail, heavy downpours and strong wind gusts to 50 mph in a few areas.
Storm chances continue overnight as a complex of storms moves into the area from New Mexico.
Localized flooding is possible for some areas as the final complex moves across West Texas after midnight.
Low temperatures should fall into the 60′s most areas thanks to rainfall in the forecast.
Highs Monday remain in the 80′s with clouds and lingering showers and storms possible.
A few storms could redevelop Monday afternoon although coverage is not expected to become as widespread.
90′s return Tuesday.
A significant period of hot weather highlights the extended forecast with readings at or above 100 degrees by the end of the week through early next week.
