Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, 34 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths were reported in Lubbock County.
- As of Sunday afternoon, there are 1,415 active cases of the virus.
- The death toll is now at 56 people.
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hand out free masks to local businesses today.
- Each business that wants them will get 200 masks.
- Those are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, on the first floor of the Wells Fargo Building at 15th Street and Broadway.
The number of COVID hospitalizations continues to rise in Texas and reach record highs.
- Right now, 8,100 people are in Texas hospitals.
- That continues a week-long increase in the state.
The U.S. Army positively identified the remains of specialist Vanessa Guillen.
- She disappeared from Fort Hood in April. The suspect in the case killed himself after investigators found Guillen’s remains.
- A second suspect is due in court today.
