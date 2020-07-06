Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Lubbock records 2 more COVID deaths, hospitalizations continue to increase in Texas, remains identified as Fort Hood soldier

By Michael Cantu | July 6, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, 34 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths were reported in Lubbock County.

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hand out free masks to local businesses today.

The number of COVID hospitalizations continues to rise in Texas and reach record highs.

The U.S. Army positively identified the remains of specialist Vanessa Guillen.

