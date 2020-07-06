A drier and much hotter pattern on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The best rain for much of the viewing area in a long time fell last night and this morning. I'll add rain totals to this story later this morning. Please check back! The entire KCBD viewing area, however, will be trending drier and hotter this week.
Early this morning widely scattered showers and a few thundershowers are working southward through the viewing area. The activity will gradually diminish by late morning. Isolated storms are likely late this afternoon and this evening, so there will be a slight chance of rain.
The rain, both what already fell and what may fall, will help hold temperatures to slightly below average for this time of year. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the northern viewing area to the mid-90s in the southwestern viewing area.
Isolated evening storms and showers are possible, then partly cloudy tonight. Lows will range from the low 60s in the northwest to low 70s in the east.
In addition to the already mentioned rain reports, later this morning I’ll be adding more about the coming drier and hotter pattern coming to the KCBD viewing area.
