Joshua Conner takes over as Head Football Coach/AD at Meadow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Meadow Broncos have a new Head Football Coach/AD as Joshua Conner comes in from Bynum to lead the pigskin program.
“As soon as I got here, I fell in love with it. Just the open area and the history of success out here. I had about 15 kids help me move in and that in itself speaks volumes.”
Conner plans to get Meadow back to their winning ways.
“I’m excited to get back to where Meadow was. I’m real particular, real kinda hard-headed. If these kids work and bust their butt, we are going to have a successful program.”
Welcome to West Texas, Coach Conner.
