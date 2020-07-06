KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Georgia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Georgia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Georgia is a 1.5-year-old lab mix who has been at the shelter for about 2.5 weeks.
She is a happy girl with plenty of puppy energy left. She would love a space to run around in, with a family to play with.
She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Georgia’s adoption fees for Monday, July 6, have been wavied.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
