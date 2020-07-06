Lubbock County begins firework, trash clean up after fourth of July holiday celebrations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday, Lubbock County work crews began to clean up the debris from the Fourth of July holiday celebration.
“Well every year, it’s a great celebration and a lot of fun for a lot of folks. But then the Monday after, it turns into work for our road and bridge guys,” said Bill McCay, Lubbock County Commissioner For Precinct One.
McCay said County employees will spend the next week cleaning up firework debris and other trash all over the county.
“We’ve got two crews. Each crew is a two-man crew, and trucks and trailers,” said McCay. “They’ll start in one of the county and then work their way from the south to north, and from north to south. Just covering as many roads as they can.”
McCay explains why you could be seeing and hearing more fireworks this year.
“Because the major firework events were canceled this year, we believe that there are more individuals going out into the rural areas of the community firing fireworks,” said McCay. “(There) Seemed to be two to three times more firework stands this year than years past. They always seemed to be busy. A lot of folks were there.”
Also due to the coronavirus pandemic, McCay says their crews will not have the extra help from the work-release program.
“In years past, we were able to use work release individuals that had been released from incarceration and needed to work off some time,” said McCay, “because of COVID-19, we’re unable to utilize work release personnel.”
“Just use common sense & safety. Don’t use a county road or any public road,” said McCay, “and be sure to pick up the trash so that we don’t have to pick it up for you.”
