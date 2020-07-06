Lubbock County Judge authorizes outdoor gatherings over 10 people

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has issued a proclamation allowing Lubbock County citizens to have outdoor gatherings in excess of 10 people.
On July 2, 2020, Governor Abbott issued a Proclamation amending Executive Order GA-28, which mandates the outdoor gathering in excess of 10 people is prohibited unless the county judge approves the gathering.
Judge Parrish is encouraging all citizens of Lubbock to follow CDC guidelines and adhere to practical distancing and protocols.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.