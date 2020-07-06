Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issues guidance on enforcement of Gov. Abbott’s mask order

By Brad Burt | July 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 5:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has given guidance to their officers on enforcement of Governor Greg Abbott’s recent executive order regarding face coverings.

In a Facebook post Monday, LCSO says given the exceptions listed and the specific prohibition outlined in the order, deputies won’t detain any individual for not wearing a face covering, but they encourage the public to comply with the spirit of the order and any requirements by individual businesses.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office will respond to citizen’s calls for service regarding the issues in this order, including situations involving a breach of peace or the request of a property or business owner for trespassing.

LCSO says: “Our primary focus will always remain the public safety of all the citizens living, working and visiting Lubbock County, and will continue to perform those missions as they have come to expect.”

