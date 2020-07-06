Monday final day for first responders donation campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday is the last day to be a part of the Local Emergency Planning Committee campaign to support area first responders.
Anyone is asked to donate bottled water, Powerade, Gatorade or make monetary donations to first responders around the South Plains.
The committee says COVID-19 has impacted usual yearly donations, so there is a need for this type of support.
Those donations can be made from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Market Street at 3405 50th St. Money can also be mailed to P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, Tx. 79408.
