TDCJ mourning Snyder correctional officer’s death after battle with COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family are grieving with members of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after the death of a longtime employee from COVID-19.
Correctional Officer V. Kenneth Harbin worked with the Daniel Unit in Snyder. The TDCJ says he served with them for more than 30 years.
Harbin was treated at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock since June 28, after testing positive for COVID-19, but TDCJ says his condition took a rapid turn for the worse and he passed away on July 4th.
“Officer Harbin was a great Correctional Officer and a better friend. He was always had a smile or a joke to make the day better! He always uplifted those around him and would take time out of his day to make sure you were ok,” said Daniel Unit Senior Warden Michael Britt. “He was a selfless person and gave all he could to those he loved.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says they have had nine employees pass away in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
