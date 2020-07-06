Temps climbing starting tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another round of scattered showers and a few storms, but nothing as strong as last night’s storms that produce up to an inch of rain in a few communities.
Tonight’s showers/storms will diminish after sunset and then it looks like rain will be limited to isolated showers in the western South Plains tomorrow night.
If you check the 7 day forecast you’ll find that temperatures will begin to climb slowly tomorrow and continue heading higher into the weekend. That means back to the 90s tomorrow and Wednesday with the arrival of 100 temperatures by Thursday.
Unfortunately, the 100+ temps will extend into the weekend with the possibility of temperatures as high as 105 degrees.
Rain chances are not likely to return until late into the weekend or early next week.
