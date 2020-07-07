Consider This: I Support a Special Session for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Senator Charles Perry made news this week calling for a special session of the Texas legislature to prevent, what he calls, overreach by the governor’s office on COVID-19 response.
Perry says one person should not have the sole responsibility of managing a disaster with no end in sight.
“We need proper legislative testimony and to vet out the facts from the misinformation so that a long-term viable and transparent outcome can be achieved,” Perry said.
I could not agree more with this. Perry is our designated voice in Austin and absolutely should have a seat at the table.
Consider This: if ever a special session was justified, this is the one.
State law requires Texas lawmakers to meet every two years and only the governor can call a special session. The next regular session is scheduled for next January. We cannot wait until then. So far, the governor alone has made unprecedented decisions. Right or wrong, agree or disagree, these are literally life and death decisions and impact businesses and family’s livelihoods that have had a crippling effect on every single community. Not to mention the civil liberties at stake. Taxpayers have a constitutional right to be represented. After all, it is the locally elected officials that are left to deal with the monumental outcome. How can we hold the people we put in office responsible, when they have zero responsibility in the matter?
It’s time for governor Greg Abbott to do the right thing and call a special session on COVID-19 and let our elected representatives do their job: represent us.
We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:
KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.