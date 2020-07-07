Consider This: I Support a Special Session for COVID-19

State law requires Texas lawmakers to meet every two years and only the governor can call a special session. The next regular session is scheduled for next January. We cannot wait until then. So far, the governor alone has made unprecedented decisions. Right or wrong, agree or disagree, these are literally life and death decisions and impact businesses and family’s livelihoods that have had a crippling effect on every single community. Not to mention the civil liberties at stake. Taxpayers have a constitutional right to be represented. After all, it is the locally elected officials that are left to deal with the monumental outcome. How can we hold the people we put in office responsible, when they have zero responsibility in the matter?