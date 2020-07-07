Covenant Health purchases top-of-the-line UV ray disinfectant machine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With COVID-19 increasing around Lubbock and the possibility of getting what the CDC calls a “hospital-acquired infection” a real possibility, Covenant Health added another top-of-the-line UV ray disinfectant machine that can reach the farthest corners of the room to kill bacteria.
Kelly Flippen, the Director of Environmental Health Systems at Covenant Health, says the Solaris UV disinfectant machine will help keep the hospital as clean as possible.
“It omits high doses UVC light which kills an organism that may be in its path.”
Kelly says the machine is used after cleaning crews have done their job.
“It’s impossible to get things 100 percent so that’s where the UV light comes in and makes the difference.”
People cannot be inside the room while it happens because it kills the DNA in human cells just like it does in bacteria.
According to the CDC, on a regular day, about 1 in 31 hospital patients contract an infection from staying in a hospital. Although they say these numbers have been going down over the years, 687,000 people contracted an infection while staying in a hospital in 2015 and 72,000 people died.
Kelly says the machine is efficient, cleaning a standard room in 5 minutes, a bathroom in 3 minutes, and a bigger procedural room in about 20 minutes.
“So if a patient is covid positive, this is run when they are discharged and we focus it in the stem cell area because those patients are immunocompromised.”
Kelly says the machines runs for 82,000 dollars and they might get another one.
