FedEx truck stolen in Lubbock, 2 people arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just after 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, the Lubbock Police Department received a call regarding a stolen FedEx delivery truck.
FedEx reported an employee had the delivery truck but did not show up for work.
An individual associated with FedEx notified the company the vehicle had been spotted.
Two people were arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Charges for the individuals are unknown at this time.
KCBD will continue to update the story as we receive more details.
