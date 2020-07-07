KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bucky

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bucky, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bucky is a 2-year-old black and white pit mix who has been a the shelter for about one week.
He is a calm dog who would love to go home with a family that will snuggle with him. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Bucky’s adoption fees for Tuesday, July 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Georgia
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.