Panhandle South Plains Fair still on track for September

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A manager with the Panhandle South Plains Fair has updated KCBD about the status of the Panhandle South Plains fair for 2020.
The Panhandle-South Plains Fair is still on schedule for September 25th – October 3rd according to officials.
The Panhandle South Plains Fair manager said, “Understandably, the current public health situation has generated many questions about the status of the 2020 fair. Rest assured, there is no higher priority than the safety of our volunteers, guests, participants and partners.”
South Plains Fair officials are closely monitoring directives of local and state health agencies and will make any future decisions based on what’s best for the health and well-being of the fair community at large.
