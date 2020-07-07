Record heat possible later this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures are on the way across West Texas the remainder of the work week.
Today will be the coolest day of the forecast period.
Daytime highs climb into the lower and middle 90′s Tuesday afternoon with winds out of the East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Pop up thunderstorms are possible east of Lubbock this afternoon favoring areas near Snyder, Jayton and Guthrie.
Rain chances are very low.
Later tonight, storms may form in New Mexico and track eastward this evening.
A few storms could survive the journey and cross the state line northwest of Lubbock overnight tonight.
Triple digit heat is on the way across West Texas later this week with near record heat in the forecast by this weekend.
