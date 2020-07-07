Sizzling Temps Coming our Way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures have returned to the region today and tomorrow they will likely hit the century mark for some communities on the South Plains.
Tomorrow will begin a string of at least 7 days with afternoon highs in the 100+ level for most of the South Plains. There’s a chance that some communities, maybe Lubbock, could see highs of 105-107 by late weekend and early next week.
In addition, the overnight lows will be mild and will likely stay in the low to mid 70s into the weekend.
As for rain, maybe a few isolated showers Wednesday, then it’s very low forecast chances with mostly sunny skies with fair skies overnight.
Depending on computer models the heat wave will could continue into the middle of next week, or start winding down by Monday. It’s too early to tell which will be correct, so plan for a week of very hot temperatures and sunny skies.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.