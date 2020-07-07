2020 State Fair of Texas has been canceled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The State Fair of Texas has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Officials with the State Fair of Texas made the announcement on their website. The website states, “After extensive consideration of the current landscape related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of all fairgoers, staff, business partners, and overall community, the State Fair of Texas Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 State Fair of Texas.”
The state fair normally runs for over two weeks, from the end of September through the middle of August.
The State Fair of Texas also surrounds the Red River Rivalry football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.
The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for 2021, the dates have been set for September 24, 2021-October 17, 2021.
The full statement can bee seen here at the Texas State Fair’s website.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.