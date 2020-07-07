Students return to Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, students were allowed in Texas Tech classrooms for the first time since before Spring Break.
With social distancing guidelines in place, the campus looked a lot different than it has in years.
Texas Tech Provost, Michael Galyean, said only about 300-400 students are on campus this session. Many of the classes remain online.
In the previous summer session and the latter part of the spring, all classes were moved online.
Now, only about 20-25 classes are in-person, or a mix of online and face-to-face.
“That would be a much smaller number compared to previous years,” Galyean said.
This session will also serve as a way to prepare for the fall semester, when more students will be on the campus.
The university has set out hand sanitizing stations and is seating students six-feet apart from each other in classrooms.
Instructors are also asked to educate students on ways to avoid potentially getting infected with COVID-19 by continuing to avoid large crowds and wearing face masks in public.
Face masks are also required for students in the classrooms.
”And of course we’re also encouraging them to think about their life outside of our space,” Galyean said. “And how they conduct themselves with respect to putting them in situations that will increase their risk.”
