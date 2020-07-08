Adopt a wild horse or burro this weekend at the fair grounds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On July 10-11 at the Panhandle South Plains Fair grounds, you are able to adopt and bring home your own wild horse or burro.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10 and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
There will be 75 wild horses and burros available for adoption. Fees start at $25.
The Bureau of Land Management manages and protects wild horses and burros on 26.9 million acres of public lands across 10 Western states as part of its mission to administer public lands for a variety of uses. The Wild Horse and Burro Program’s goal is to manage healthy wild horses and burros on healthy public rangelands.
Qualified adopters must meet standard requirements for owning and caring for a wild horse and burro, including specific facility parameters to ensure the safety and health of the animals. Purchasers must meet other requirements as well and certify they will provide a good homes to their purchased animal. In general, whether adopting an animal at an off-site event or purchasing one from a permanent off-range corral, prospective owners should follow the steps outlined below. To adopt or purchase an animal over the Internet, visit the Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral.
To encourage more adopters to give a wild horse or burro a good home, the Adoption Incentive Program provides up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained wild horse or burro from the BLM. The goal of the program is to reduce BLM’s recurring costs to care for unadopted and untrained wild horses and burros while helping to enable the BLM to confront a growing over-population of wild horses and burros on fragile public rangelands.
The Adoption Incentive Program allows qualified adopters to receive up to $1,000 when adopting an eligible wild horse or burro on or after March 12, 2019. Under this program, adopters are eligible to receive:
- $500 within 60 days of adoption of an untrained wild horse and burro
- $500 within 60 days of titling the animal.
The incentive is available for all untrained animals that are eligible for adoption, including animals at BLM facilities, off-site events and on the Online Corral. A $25 fee applies at the time of adoption.
