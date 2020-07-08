2 changes to Election Day vote center locations in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock County have announced two changes in election day locations for the July 14, 2020 Lubbock County Democratic and Republican Primary runoff elections.
The voting center at Catholic Diocese located at 4620 4th Street has been moved to Rush Elementary School, located at 4702 15th Street.
The voting center at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 102 N. Ave. P has been moved to across the street to Guadalupe Elementary School located at 101 N. Ave. P.
There will be signs to help voters find the new election day locations.
July 14, 2020 – Lubbock County Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff Elections
The last day to register to vote for this election is Monday, June 15, 2020.
