City of Lubbock warns drivers of possible pavement issues in hot weather

Damage on 34th Street near University Ave. in June 2018
July 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 11:30 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF LUBBOCK) - City of Lubbock Street Maintenance Department asks drivers to be cautious as hot temperatures can cause concrete pavement to buckle. 

With the string of 100+ degree days in the local forecast, there could be failures in certain areas of our concrete paved streets. The concrete expands with heat and, at times, will “blow up” at a joint where two concrete slabs meet.

City Warns of Drivers of Possible Pavement Issues in Hot Weather
If a citizens see a serious pavement issue, they are asked to call City of Lubbock 311. The Street Maintenance Department will temporarily patch these areas with asphalt until permanent repairs can be made. 

