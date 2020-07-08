Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Prolonged heat wave expected in South Plains, Lubbock County reports 133 new COVID cases, state fair canceled

By Michael Cantu | July 8, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 6:06 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has reported another 133 new cases of COVID-19.

A significant heatwave is on its way to the South Plains.

  • Today, highs will reach the upper-90s, close to-or-at 100-degrees.
  • From today to Tuesday, highs could be in the triple digits with lows in the high-70s.
Texas continues to see a record number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The State Fair of Texas has been canceled because of the ongoing coronaviurs pandemic.

  • The state fair says it will refund season passes or tickets.
  • The Panhandle-South Plains Fair, on the other hand, is still set for Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.
  • Read more from the state fair here: 2020 State Fair of Texas has been canceled

