Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has reported another 133 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 1,544 active cases of the virus in the county.
- The hospitalization rate has reached a record high of 84 patients. Of those patients, 40 are in the ICU.
A significant heatwave is on its way to the South Plains.
- Today, highs will reach the upper-90s, close to-or-at 100-degrees.
- From today to Tuesday, highs could be in the triple digits with lows in the high-70s.
Texas continues to see a record number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
- The state now has 9,200 people hospitalized with the virus.
- Active cases are now near 100,000 and the number of new deaths has reached a new high of 60 people.
The State Fair of Texas has been canceled because of the ongoing coronaviurs pandemic.
- The state fair says it will refund season passes or tickets.
- The Panhandle-South Plains Fair, on the other hand, is still set for Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.
