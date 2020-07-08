Frenship ISD: Masks required for UIL Summer Athletic and Marching Band practices

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UIL released changes to requirements for students participating in athletic or marching band activities on Wednesday, including the requirement of masks when not actively exercising or practicing.
Frenship ISD will require students to wear a face covering when practices and workouts for summer UIL activities resume on July 13.
According to UIL, staff, parents, visitors, and students age ten and older must wear a face covering when entering and exiting facilities or practice areas where UIL activities are being conducted and when they’re not actively exercising or practicing.
You can find a complete list of information from UIL on COVID-19 response guidelines here: https://www.uiltexas.org/covid-19-information?fbclid=IwAR1Bi5m0duzfsrdpiqHgr8t2zgBciUpgWylaBtbPA_08VGo6ZAcrFqX0vrY
