I Beat Pete: At-Home: Ceiling Fan Cash Drop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the last 11 weeks, we have been doing challenges in our homes.
This week’s challenge is the Ceiling Fan Cash Drop. It’s like getting in the Ticket Blaster at Chuck E. Cheese.
We all got on a ladder at our homes and put four one dollar bills and one five dollar bill on blades of the ceiling fan.
We then moved the ladder and started up the fan on medium.
You had to catch the money as it went flying! I’m super excited for this creative challenge.
I’m honored that we took on the Idalou softball team. Coach Jessica Hernandez and the Lady Cats were 19-0 and ranked #2 in the State when sports were shutdown for CoronaVirus concerns.
This is I Beat Pete Challenge #970.
If you have a challenge, email me at Ibeatpete@kcbd.com
We will keep doing challenges at home until it’s safe to get out with groups.
I Beat Pete is brought to you by A.S. Dent Shop.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.