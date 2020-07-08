KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bruce

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bruce, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bruce is a 1.5-year-old pit mix who has been with LAS for a little more than two weeks.
He is a bit shy at first, but eventual comes around to people. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.
Bruce’s adoption fees for Wednesday, July 8, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
