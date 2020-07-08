Lubbock early voting site closed for cleaning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County has closed an early voting location after they say an election worker tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release from Lubbock County, the United Supermarket voting location at 130th and Indiana Avenue will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday, July 8.
The site will undergo what the county calls a Level 2 cleaning overnight and reopen for voting on Thursday at 8 a.m.
Early voting for Lubbock County Primary Runoff elections continues through Friday, July 10. Election Day is July 14.
You can find a complete list of voting times and locations at VoteLubbock.org.
