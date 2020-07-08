Lubbock resident captures photo of Neowise Comet just before sunrise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kalana Lakshitha, of Lubbock, reached out to KCBD with an amazing photo of the Neowise Comet just before sunrise Wednesday, July 8.
Kalana says the photo was taken at 5:45 a.m. near 7000 North FM 2528 in Lubbock.
Comet C/2020 F3, better known as Neowise, is a fairly new comet and the first comet of 2020 to be visible to the naked eye, according to Astronomers.
Neowise made its first and closest pass just before sunrise on July 3; and according to astronomers, the comet will remain visible for the next few days before dawn in the northeast in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s low on the horizon — only about 10° in the northern U.S. an hour before sunrise.
The comet was discovered by NASA’s Near Earth Asteroid Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) spacecraft on March 27 and had been predicted to reach magnitude 3 or even 2.
