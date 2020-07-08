Lubbock’s Adult Protective services giving AC units to qualified elderly, disabled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the triple-digit temperatures, Lubbock and the surrounding communities are facing, some of our elderly and disabled population may be facing the hot weather without an air conditioner. Lubbock’s Adult Protective Services (APS) wants to help, by giving those who qualify, an AC (window) unit for their home.
Adult Protective Services Llano Estacado Silver Star Board purchases the AC units during the summer and heaters in the winter for clients. This is a year-round service from the non-profit organization. And it’s made possible by board members, made up of community members. The board receives grants from various foundations. Those funds are then used to purchase the needed AC or heating units.
“Just call a statewide hotline. It’s 1-800-252-5400. They can call and the case will be initiated, with the caseworker and we’ll go over their income and budget and see if we’re able to assist them,” said Crystal Ysasaga, APS Specialist and in-home Worker.
Ysasaga said anyone over the age of 65, or those who are disabled qualify for an AC unit. Those who qualify can get the unit installed by an expert.
“We’ll come get a purchased AC unit (window unit) and we’ll either have a professional person install the unit for them,” said Ysasaga, “or if they have a family or friend, then we just go from there and make sure that they have the unit at home.”
But anyone can call the statewide intake hotline to see if they qualify. If someone doesn’t qualify, APS is still able to help anyone find the resources they need.
“We can also just see exactly what their criteria is and see if they are available for services. If not, we can always refer them out to different agencies that maybe can help them out with paying for a unit, so they can have that AC,” said Ysasaga.
Last year in 2019, 39 AC units and 12 heaters were purchased. So far this year, 13 AC units have been purchased and 15, not including the 11 units the organization purchased this week.
For more information, you can call APS at 1-800-252-5400 or dial 311.
You can find the APS website, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.