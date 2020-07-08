Pay It Forward: WesTex gives back to City of Lubbock’s Health Department

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union wanted to stop by a city of Lubbock office to pay it forward to a group of workers, working hard to keep you informed with the latest COVID-19 information.
Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex, decided to pay it forward to the nearly 40 employees at the city of Lubbock Health Department.
“They’ve worked tirelessly to get information out to our community and to do the very best to keep us safe,” said Love.
Cast Iron Grill provided lunch to the facility. The employees said they were thankful for the love and support, not only from the community but their fellow city co-workers as well.
“This is wonderful. You see the people here- this is only a few of the great staff that we have that are working, like you said, tirelessly to let everybody know after they’ve been tested for COVID-19 and they are positive to stay home so they’re not spreading it. And trying to do a great job for the community,” said Kim Swacina, Assistant Director for Lubbock’s Health Department. “We’re getting great support from our city, firemen, any admin that can type that are coming over and helping us with our database, so it’s not just us, it’s the whole city that is working well.”
Swacina said they also wanted to thank the community and shared some advice. “Wear your mask. It’s going to stop the spread. We really want everybody to wear the mask as much as possible. Social distancing. When you get a phone call from us, listen to them. Try to do what everybody tells you, then we can get this under control. "
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
