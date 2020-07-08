Pay It Forward: WesTex gives back to City of Lubbock’s Health Department

“This is wonderful. You see the people here- this is only a few of the great staff that we have that are working, like you said, tirelessly to let everybody know after they’ve been tested for COVID-19 and they are positive to stay home so they’re not spreading it. And trying to do a great job for the community,” said Kim Swacina, Assistant Director for Lubbock’s Health Department. “We’re getting great support from our city, firemen, any admin that can type that are coming over and helping us with our database, so it’s not just us, it’s the whole city that is working well.”