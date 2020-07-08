Possible Record Heat leads to First Alert Weather Days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Record heat possible by this weekend and into next week. Due to temperatures climbing to between 102-106 we have designated First Alert Weather Days for Saturday through Tuesday.
Upper level high pressure will continue to build over the area and maintain mostly sunny skies from Thursday through Tuesday of next week.
Afternoon temperatures will easily climb to over the century mark and could reach or exceed records of 107-108 set over the next 5 days.
Winds will remain southerly at speeds of 10-20 mph and not provide much relief from the intense sun and heat.
As you would expect, with a strong area of high pressure the rain chances will remain very low beginning tomorrow and into early next week.
If you’re outside for long periods of time remember to drink plenty of fluids, seek shade and air conditioning when possible and wear hats and sunscreen.
