Significant heatwave on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High pressure will build across West Texas for the remainder of the week through early next week.
This will bring us the hottest temperatures of the year with near record heat in the forecast Friday through Monday.
Record warmth is also expected at night as temperatures struggle to drop below 80 degrees, especially over the weekend.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday with highs in the upper 90′s to near 100 degrees. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible west of Lubbock this afternoon and this evening.
Rain chances are very low across the region, but could produce gusty winds, lightning and brief downpours if they develop.
Overnight, skies become clear with warm overnight lows in the middle 70′s.
Highs between 100 and 105 degrees will be common Thursday and Friday with even hotter temperatures expected over the weekend.
