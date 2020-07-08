TDCJ: 169 inmates and 11 employees in Scurry County test positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported to Scurry County Judge Dan Hicks that 169 inmates and 11 TDCJ employees in Scurry County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Scurry County COVID/Coronavirus resource page posted the announcement to social media Wednesday, saying COVID-19 numbers from the Price Daniel Unit in Scurry County are managed by the TDCJ and not currently included in the county’s reported totals, as that number reflects individuals who are residents of Scurry County and contract COVID-19.
Scurry County says there is a process to reconcile the numbers but they say it may take up to a week.
Judge Hicks posted the following video, talking about testing, rising case numbers and the TDCJ results:
