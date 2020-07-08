91-year-old who carves and gives away wooden hearts honored by Texas DPS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Imagine having a bad day and when you think it couldn’t get any worse, an elderly man hands you a little wooden heart.
Ralph Kelley, 91, is Papa to his family but to the strangers he spreads kindness to- he is the Heart man.
”It makes them smile. It makes them feel good. I’ve had people cry and I tell them that I didn’t mean for them to cry. They tell me, ‘You just don’t know what it means to have someone care about you.’” Kelley said.
He spends his morning carving and cutting little wooden hearts that fit right in your hand. While he chisels, he quietly meditates on the happiness this little token will bring.
The first time he passed out a little wooden heart was during one of the hardest times of his life. His wife was in the hospital for two months battling pancreatitis and other illnesses.
He kept his mind positive by carving little wooden hearts and gave them to his wife’s caretakers.
”I saw how it changed their demeanor. It made them smile. It made a difference,” Kelley said.
Ever since 2013, he has continued to give boxes full of tokens to first responders, veterans, church groups and strangers.
During a small ceremony with his family, the DPS Troopers honored the Heart man with a flag flown over the capitol in his honor.
The Heart man was surprised and humbled. He finally felt the feeling that so many strangers feel holding the little wooden hearts he passes out.
