Clovis police search for suspect after shots fired at police during chase

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a detective during a pursuit.
It happened on July 7, 2020 just after 11:30 p.m.
A detective was in the area of 10th and Ash when a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed. The vehicle didn’t have a license plate or registration displayed.
The detective initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. As the detective got out of his unit, the driver put his vehicle in reverse, nearly crashing into the detective’s vehicle. The driver then sped off.
The detective began the pursuit and the driver of the suspect vehicle stuck his arm out of the window and fired several shots with a handgun at the detective.
The detective saw sparks or flashes coming from the front driver side of the vehicle.
The chase was called off, but police are still looking for the suspect and the suspect vehicle.
The vehicle is described as a dark blue Dodge Stratus. The identity of the driver is not known at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.
