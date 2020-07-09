Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock records 180 new COVID cases, 3 injured after crash, Texas reports most COVID-related deaths to date

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 9
By Michael Cantu | July 9, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 7:49 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reports 180 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest new daily case count.

Three people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after an early-morning crash.

The mayor of Houston canceled the Texas Republican Convention scheduled to take place next week.

The number of coronavirus deaths reached a record-high in Texas.

