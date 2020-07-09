Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reports 180 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest new daily case count.
- Two more COVID-related deaths were also reported.
- Hospitalizations have also increased to 98 patients, which is also a record-high.
Three people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after an early-morning crash.
- Police were called just after 1 a.m. near the area of 34th Street and Salem Avenue.
- The jaws of life were used to get the vehicle out after they hit a utility pole.
The mayor of Houston canceled the Texas Republican Convention scheduled to take place next week.
- Houston’s mayor and the health authority said the decision was based on the surge in coronavirus cases.
- Texas GOP leaders say their rights are being violated.
The number of coronavirus deaths reached a record-high in Texas.
- The state reported nearly 100 deaths on Wednesday, which far outpaces the state’s previous record of 60.
- The number of hospitalizations have also increased to more than 9,600 people.
