Extreme heat in the forecast through next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A prolonged period of extreme heat is expected across the South Plains through early next week, or possibly longer.
Due to extreme heat and the number of very hot days, the First Alert Forecast Team has designated Saturday through Tuesday as First Alert Weather Days across the South Plains viewing area.
A brief shower or thunderstorm is possible across the area Thursday evening, but overall coverage of precipitation should remain low.
Overnight, we can expect another very warm night with lows between 75 and 80 degrees for most of us.
Lubbock's low temperature of 80 degrees Thursday morning is a record for the warmest low temperature ever observed on July 9th (as long as it does not turn cooler before midnight tonight.)
Friday will be extremely hot once again with highs between 100 and 105 degrees for the immediate Lubbock area.
Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter as high pressure builds across West Texas.
High temperatures between 104 and 110 degrees are likely Saturday and Sunday.
A few models are even hotter than this Sunday into Tuesday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment, stay out of the direct sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (see https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat), wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
