Free Walgreens drive-thru COVID-19 testing starts Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Walgreens at 602 Ave. Q will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
Anyone who wants to be tested should take a screening survey online and then drive thru at their scheduled appointment time.
RELATED LINK: Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing at Walgreens
More details here:
Walgreens is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at select locations in partnership with the PWNHealth provider network.
Testing is free to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and federal guidelines. At the testing locations, Walgreens pharmacists oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test.
Take a quick screening survey to see if you’re eligible for testing.
How it works
1. Complete the screening survey.
2. If you’re eligible for testing, a lab order request with your information will be sent to PWNHealth on your behalf and you’ll receive an email with next steps.
3. You’ll go to the testing location at your appointment time and follow instructions to remain in your vehicle with the window rolled up.
4. You will perform the test using a nasal swab. A Walgreens pharmacist will be there to instruct you.
5. Your nasal swab will either be sent to a laboratory partner for analysis or will be analyzed on site by a Walgreens pharmacist.
6. Your test results and contact information will be sent to PWNHealth.
7. You’ll receive your results from PWNHealth.
Please note: Testing availability may be limited due to capacity and weather conditions. There may be a delay in getting tested.
How much does the COVID-19 test cost?
At this time, there is no cost to eligible patients who meet CDC criteria for this test.
How and when will I get the results of my COVID-19 test?
Patients will be contacted by PWNHealth via email or phone once their results are available.
What kind of COVID-19 test is being used?
All testing at Walgreens drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations are patient self-administered COVID-19 tests overseen by Walgreens pharmacists. Walgreens is working with multiple lab partners in order to increase access to COVID-19 testing. Specific COVID-19 tests and the amount of time it takes for patients to receive results will vary by location.
Will Walgreens share the results of my COVID-19 test?
Yes. Patient information will be shared with PWNHealth providers and laboratory partners to authorize a COVID-19 test lab order, analyze the COVID-19 test, and contact patients with their results. Walgreens will also share positive and negative test results with public health authorities and officials as required by state and government agencies.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.