Free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic coming to Levelland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County and the City of Levelland, in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, will host a free walk-up testing clinic for COVID-19 Tuesday, July 14, at the Levelland Civic Center, located at 1900 McKinley Street, in the Levelland City Park.
David Corder, coordinator of emergency management for Levelland and Hockley County, said anybody can be tested between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. He said those wishing to be tested do not need to have symptoms, nor need to make an appointment.
Anyone interested in being tested for COVID-19 will simply need to walk up to the front door of the Civic Center and they will be guided through the testing process.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.