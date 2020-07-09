25 inmates positive for COVID-19 from Lubbock County Detention Center

Lubbock County Detention Center Building (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff | July 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 2:21 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office says 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

240 inmates have been tested to date, but no one tested positive until July 1 and very few have had symptoms and no one has been hospitalized as of Thursday.

Six staff members have tested positive but Sheriff Kelly Rowe says they did not get it from the jail.

Officials say the jail is currently in Phase 3 of their COVID-19 precautions, holding hearings over video, restricting the movement of inmates.

