KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sammie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sammie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sammie is a 1.5-year-old pit mix who has been with LAS for almost a month.
She has an independent personality and gets along with kids very well. She is also up-to-date on her shots and is spayed.
Sammie’s adoption fees for Thursday, July 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
