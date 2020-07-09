Lubbock PD make arrest related to May fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say they have arrested one man in connection to a fatal crash in the 8600 block of University Avenue on May 24.
According to the report from LPD, A Toyota Camry, driven by 84-year-old June Linker, was traveling southbound on University preparing to turn left onto 87th Street.
A Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 20-year-old Ehvan Reyna, was traveling northbound in the 8700 block of University Avenue. As the Camry was turning eastbound across University Avenue, the Camaro struck the Camry in the intersection of 87th Street and University Avenue.
The Camry was forced into a utility pole located along the northeast corner of the intersection.
LPD says Linker was pronounced dead at the scene. Reyna received minor injuries.
He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. A bond has not yet been set.
