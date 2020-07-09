The Mask Lesson from the Med School

Another common belief is that Coronavirus is simply an old person’s illness. Dr. Berk says normally, it is the holder people who become the most ill. But, young people might be surprised to find themselves in the hospital too. He says,”What is important is that of the 45 patients or so that are hospitalized. There are two or three young patients very, very ill. So it’s not like that can’t happen. It’s not like just because you’re young, you’ll never get very, very sick with this disease. It’s unlikely but there are young people in the hospital in both hospitals right now.