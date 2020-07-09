10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hockley County, 66 cases now active

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An additional 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hockley County. That brings the number of active cases to 66.
A total of 99 cases have been confirmed in Hockley County, along with 32 recoveries and one previously reported death.
The new cases, confirmed on Wednesday, involve eight Levelland residents and two Smyer residents. Their ages range from 10-90, according to the county.
Hockley County reported their first death from the virus on April 1.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.