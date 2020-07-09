Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour has been rescheduled for Aug. 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the United Supermarkets Arena postponed the JoJo Siwa concert in March 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. As of July 9, 2020, officials have announced a new date for the Nickelodeon star to return to Lubbock.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M The Tour concert is scheduled for Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. Siwa is also a YouTube star and a pop artist.
If you purchased a ticket for the March 2020 concert, your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund within 30-days of the newly announced reschedule.
For additional information about this rescheduled event, visit https://rescheduled.aegpresents.com/.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.