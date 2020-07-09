Roof repair crews enduring extreme heat across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everyone is struggling with high temperatures across the South Plains, but while most of us can avoid the heat indoors, there’s no escape when you work outside.
The temperature outside is 105, but on the roof it’s 175 degrees.
To avoid heat exhaustion, crews keep coolers filled with water on site and take breaks when needed. Breaks can slow down the process, but it’s for their safety.
Hartman Roofing General Manager asks customers to be patient as they take steps to protect crews during hot weather.
