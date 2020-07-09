Sodexo closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sodexo, a company that provides equipment and cleaning with Lubbock ISD, has closed for professional cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
After speaking with an official with Lubbock ISD and Sodexo, KCBD was able to confirm 1 employee with Sodexo has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sodexo will be closed Thursday, July 9, while the company has their facility deep cleaned and germ blasted.
Sodexo plans to be open as normal after the professional cleaning is done today.
An official with Sodexo said all employees have been sent home to work remotely during the cleaning process.
About Sodexo: Our Sodexo Facilities team works to provide an enhanced learning environment using innovative custodial, grounds and maintenance solutions where Lubbock ISD students and faculty can succeed.
